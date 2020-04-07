Malaysian authorities seize record 6 tons of African pangolin scales

Customs authorities in Malaysia have made one of their biggest ever seizures of African pangolin scales, recovering 6 tons of the contraband in a container at the country’s busiest port. Officials at Port Klang found the scales hidden beneath 63 sacks of cashew nuts on April 1. The shipment had been labeled as only containing cashew nuts, which raised a red flag to authorities. “Cashew nuts is a common false declaration for shipments carrying African ivory and pangolin scales,” Elizabeth John, senior communications officer at the wildlife trade monitoring group TRAFFIC in Southeast Asia, told Mongabay. Royal Malaysian Customs This isn’t the first time pangolin scales have been intercepted in Malaysia. In 2017, customs authorities seized 2 tons of pangolin scales in Port Klang, and in 2019, wildlife officials raided a factory and warehouse in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah to find thousands of pangolins — both dead and alive — as well as more than 360 kilograms (795 pounds) of pangolin scales, bear paws and flying fox carcasses. This latest 6-ton shipment is the largest to have ever been seized in Port Klang. The exact origin of the pangolin scales is unknown, although they certainly came from Africa based on the fact that the scales are from a mix of African pangolins, John said. A new report by the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) suggests that more than half of global seizures of pangolin scales originate from Nigeria. Yet pangolins are nearing extinction in Nigeria, so it’s more likely that the pangolins…This article was originally published on Mongabay

