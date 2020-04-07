On a mega reserve in Laos, rescued moon bears find a new home

LUANG PRABANG, Laos — The door rattles and I can sense that my diners are getting impatient. Clutching a silver tray that’s overflowing with pumpkin, turnip and sweet potatoes, I have less than 20 minutes to serve my guests. Rather than placing the crudité platter on an elegant dining table, I’ve been asked to hide the root vegetables in between trees, high on lofty wooden platforms, and under rocks dotted around this Laotian landscape. That’s because my diners aren’t regular guests: they’re a group of nine, 100-kilogram (220-pound) Asian black bears (Ursus thibetanus), also known as moon bears, that have been rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. I had joined the Free the Bears charity as a ranger for the day at the Tat Kuang Si Bear Rescue Centre in Luang Prabang to find out more about their work. After emptying the tray and sweeping the leaves in the enclosure into neat piles, one of the rangers invited me to join her at a viewing platform where I could see the moon bears make light work of my efforts. Thanks to their keen sense of smell, they quickly found the pumpkin I had hidden under a pile of rustic logs and the sweet potatoes that I had hidden as far away as possible, after getting breathless navigating moss-strewn paths and a river fed by the Kuang Si waterfall. Bears playing in the older Tat Kuang Si Bear Rescue sanctuary. Photo courtesy Peter Yuen/Free the Bears. Watching them snuffle for food…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay