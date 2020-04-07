Sinking feeling for Indonesian fishers as COVID-19 hits seafood sales

LAMONGAN, JAKARTA/Indonesia — At a fishing port in eastern Java, fisherman Muhammad Fauzi was unloading his catch after spending days out at sea. He still goes fishing even though sales have dropped in the past couple of months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. “If I don’t go, what work will I do? If had a farm, I’d rather do that,” Fauzi, 34, told Mongabay on March 29 at the port in Lamongan district, in Indonesia’s East Java province. Fauzi is one of hundreds of thousands of Indonesians whose livelihood depends on fishing. But a string of measures by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has been a blow to many local industries, including fisheries. In Fauzi’s case, he said he used to earn up to 5 million rupiah ($300) for 15 days of fishing. Recently, however, he’s been making 1.5 million rupiah ($90) at most, while his expenses remain the same. “So working at sea is almost a waste,” Fauzi said. Fishermen at a port in East Java. Image by Falahi Mubarok/Mongabay Indonesia. Siti Aminah, 45, works at the Lamongan fish port sorting the catch that the fishermen bring in. She said she hoped the virus wouldn’t hit the area, otherwise authorities would be forced to shut down the port, leaving her out of a job. The ongoing drop in sales has already slashed her daily income by half, she said. “Before the virus outbreak, many tourists came here. But as long…This article was originally published on Mongabay

