Brazilian government office responds to Fearnside’s BR-319 oil & gas commentary

Commentary by the Brazilian Energy Research Office in response to Commentary by Philip Fearnside on 9 March 2020 Oil & gas environmental strategic study as a tool for conflict mitigation in the Amazon The Brazilian Energy Research Office (EPE in its Portuguese acronym) is a public company that has the institutional duty to develop studies supporting the national energy planning (https://www.epe.gov.br/en), conducted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The studies cover engineering, economics, modeling, policy, social and environment areas to forecast energy demands for the next 10 (http://epe.gov.br/en/publications/publications/pde-2027-executive-summary) and 30 years (http://epe.gov.br/en/publications/publications/demand-response-concepts-regulatory-aspects-and-energy-planning-%e2%80%93-executive-summary) and necessary infrastructure to meet them (powerplants, transmission lines, oil & gas production, pipelines), minimizing costs and impacts for the energy matrix. Among those studies, there is the “Solimões sedimentary area environmental assessment” (EAAS Solimões in its Portuguese acronym) (http://www.epe.gov.br/pt/publicacoes-dados-abertos/publicacoes/estudo-ambiental-de-area-sedimentar-do-solimoes), observed by the commentary “Oil & gas project threatens Brazil’s last great block of Amazon forest” (9 March 2020 by Philip Fearnside). Due to conceptual mistakes on the cited commentary that may harm the critical knowledge of the society about the study, EPE team has prepared this text to elucidate information concerning the Solimões study and the oil & gas activities in the region. Solimões Sedimentary Area Environmental Assessment is a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and not an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) There is a great difference in scope and legal framing between these two assessments. EIA is a required study to obtain a project or activity’s environmental permit, i.e., it is a local study that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

