Cattle put Paraguay’s Chaco biome at high risk, but report offers hope

A view of the Gran Chaco as it naturally appears in Paraguay. Photo by Ilosuna licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 1.0 Generic license. While South American deforestation news has typically been dominated by Brazil’s now rapidly decaying record under President Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s southern neighbor, Paraguay lays claim to one of the highest rates of forest loss in the world. Between 1987 and 2012, Paraguay obliterated nearly 4.4 million hectares (16,988 square miles) of forest, mainly to expand cattle ranches in the western part of the country — a semiarid region once dominated by dry forest and savanna known as the Gran Chaco biome, which extends from Paraguay into neighboring Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil. Deforestation there has only escalated since then, driven by international consumer demand for Paraguayan beef and leather. This extraordinary boom prompted the Paraguayan government, ranchers and meat processors to strive aggressively to move into wider — but also more sustainably stringent — markets, such as those found among the environmentally sensitive nations of the European Union. Responding to this impetus, a new report by the Supply Change Initiative (SCI), lays out the opportunity for the Paraguayan government and private industry to reduce land degradation in the Chaco through implementation of better deforestation monitoring systems to make cattle and associated forest loss more traceable and controllable and ultimately reduce it. “The Chaco is home to extremely rich biodiversity, and at the same time a huge source of economy and income… The types of investments the government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay