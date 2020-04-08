Coronavirus: 'Keep cats indoors', vets recommend

From BBC

Veterinary scientists have recommended cat owners keep their pets indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But the British Veterinary Association said “owners should not worry” about any risk of infection from their pets.

“There isn’t a single case of a pet dog or cat infecting a human with Covid-19,” Dr Angel Almendros, from City University in Hong Kong, told BBC News.

Research has shown cats may be able to catch the virus from other cats.

To prevent any risk of pets carrying the virus from owners’ hands in their fur, British Veterinary Association (BVA), president Daniella Dos Santos encouraged owners to take “sensible precautions”.

“Practise good hand hygiene, try and keep cats indoors,” she said.

“Avoid unnecessary contact with your pets, such a hugging or allowing them to lick your face, and do not touch other people’s dogs when on walks.”

In a recent paper on the subject, Dr Angel Almendros referred to the case of a 17-year-old pet dog in Hong Kong that tested positive for the Covid-19 virus – apparently infected by its owner.

“But even where we have these positive results, the animals are not becoming sick,” he said.

“As in the previous Sars-Cov outbreak in Hong Kong, in 2003, where a number of pets were infected but never became sick, there is no evidence that dogs or cats could become sick or infect people.”

How is the disease transmitted from humans to animals?

It appears cats may be susceptible to infection from respiratory droplets – virus particles suspended in air that people cough, sneeze or breathe out.

Following a case in Belgium where a cat tested positive about a week after its owner