Gold mining threatens indigenous forests in the Brazilian Amazon

Illegal gold mining led to deforestation of thousands of hectares of forests inside indigenous reserves in the Brazilian Amazon in 2019, according to new satellite image analysis published April 8 by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). Mongabay had exclusive access to the report prior to its release. MAAP, a program of the organization Amazon Conservation, has documented more than 102 square kilometers (40 square miles) of mining-linked deforestation in the indigenous reserves of Kayapó, Munduruku and Yanomami. These indigenous lands are all officially demarcated and supposed to be protected from industrial activity by the Brazilian Constitution. Gold mining deforestation in Munduruku Reserve between 2017 and 2019. Image courtesy of MAAP with data from Planet and MAAP. In Peru, MAAP previously tracked hundreds of hectares of lost forest at the hands of illegal miners in the region of Madre de Dios, bordering Brazil and Bolivia. Now, for the first time, it has found a similar rate of deforestation in Brazil’s section of the Amazon, and the evidence shows that it’s been going on for several years. “This is the closest thing that we’ve seen to Peru,” Matt Finer, an ecologist and the director of MAAP, said in an interview. In other parts of the Amazon, he said, mining hasn’t caused the loss of forest on that scale, though nefarious environmental effects such as mercury contamination of water sources typically come in tow. Losses of around 20 km2 (7.7 mi2) of mining-related deforestation were found in the Kayapó and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

