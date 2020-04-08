Hanging with Romi: Get to know our camera trap aficionado and host of Candid Animal Cam

Romina Castagnino is Mongabay’s resident conservation scientist, and in addition to her regular reporting duties, she’s taken a new role hosting our Candid Animal Cam video series, which shares fascinating footage of wild animals captured on camera traps. Though each short episode shares an amazing number of facts to complement the great footage Romi finds (or has captured herself in the field), we wanted to share a bit more, now that the show has published its first half dozen episodes. Mongabay: What expertise do you bring to Candid Animal Cam, Romi? Romina Castagnino: I am a conservation biologist with a focus on tropical wildlife. I am also a wildlife photographer and am now diving into the world of filmmaking. I was born and raised in Peru and in 2017 I moved to Australia to study for my master’s in conservation science. I completed my Bachelor’s degree in Geography and Environmental Studies in Peru with a research project studying the habitat use of ocelots in the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest: And for my Master’s thesis, I examined niche partitioning between eleven carnivore species and evaluated the impact of anthropogenic factors on the carnivore community in a highly threatened biodiversity hotspot within the Peruvian tropical montane cloud forests. Both projects used camera traps to conduct wildlife surveys. Romi trekking to set up camera traps in the Peruvian Amazon. Image courtesy of Romina Castagnino. What makes camera traps so useful to researchers and conservationists? Camera traps are a window into the secretive life of animals. A lot…This article was originally published on Mongabay

