In Sumatra, an indigenous plea to stop a coal road carving up a forest

JAMBI, Indonesia — “If the forest is gone, where else can we live?” Teguh Santika is an indigenous woman from the Batin Sembilan community. Her home is in the Harapan forest in central Sumatra, one of the last remaining spans of lowland tropical rainforest left on the island, and a refuge for some of the most endangered creatures on Earth, including the Sumatran tiger. But the forest is under threat. It’s being eaten away at the fringes by oil palm farms and thinned out by illegal logging. But perhaps the biggest threat is a road being proposed by a coal company, PT Marga Bara Jaya (MBJ), to truck coal from its mining site in South Sumatra province’s Musi Rawas district to power plants in Musi Banyuasin district. A third of the 88-kilometer (55-mile) road would slice through the forest. Local authorities support the plan, making it increasingly likely that it will be approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. The ministry reportedly discussed the project’s environmental impact assessment in November 2018 and February 2019. An aerial view of part of the Harapan forest in Sumatra. Image courtesy of Hutan Harapan Initiative. For Teguh, the road will make it easier for illegal loggers, farmers, poachers and others to encroach deeper into the forest. “Obviously it will bring profit to the state, but think also about the little people who live in this forest,” she says. “Even without a big road, people have been encroaching in like ants.” The Harapan forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

