Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

Stargazers have enjoyed the emergence of what is known as a pink moon in the night skies of Europe.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon – due to reach a peak in the UK at 03:55 BST on Wednesday.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.

Tuesday evening’s lunar light show was captured through breathtaking images.

Why the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink

