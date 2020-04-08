These blue macaws help grow the forest around them, a new study finds

The hyacinth macaw (Anodorhynchus hyacinthinus) is the largest species of macaw and a dead ringer for the smaller Lear’s macaw (Anodorhynchus leari). Both species have the strongest beaks in the Psittacidae family of true parrots, capable of easily breaking open the large fruits of different palm trees. This gives them a starring role in dispersing the seeds of at least 18 plant species across their range, according to a study published in the journal Diversity in January. The study’s authors, from five different institutions, carried out a dozen expeditions in the Caatinga, Cerrado and Pantanal biomes of Brazil and Bolivia, where they recorded a total of 1,722 seed dispersal events. They observed the macaws carrying the seeds distances of up to a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where they picked the fruit. Both macaw species even engaged in the unusual practice of tertiary dispersal, where they carried fruits to their nests that had previously been regurgitated by cattle. The study’s finding of symbiosis between the macaws and the plants they feed from was quite unexpected, the researchers say. Other macaw species only consume the pulp of palm fruits and discard the seeds, but the hyacinth and Lear’s macaws are capable of breaking the hard shell that covers the fruits of different palms to get at the seeds that dominate their diet. It was previously thought that by eating the seeds, these macaws didn’t contribute to dispersing the plants. But the study shows a more nuanced relationship: “A functionally relevant proportion of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

