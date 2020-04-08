Watchdogs lament palm oil giant Wilmar’s exit from forest conservation alliance

JAKARTA — Environmental watchdogs say the exit of the world’s largest refiner and trader of palm oil from a committee that helps identify forest areas for protection could hurt efforts to achieve greater sustainability in agribusiness. Singapore-listed agribusiness giant Wilmar International resigned April 2 from the steering group of the High Carbon Stock Approach (HCSA), a widely supported mechanism to distinguish forest areas that should be protected from degraded areas that can be developed. Wilmar was also the first company in the palm oil industry to pledge, in 2013, to end deforestation in its supply chains. This new development suggests it’s not really committed to achieving full transparency in its supply chains, said WWF Indonesia policy and advocacy director Aditya Bayunanda. “We’re hoping that there are no growers thinking about taking this shortcut to avoid transparency in their supply chains that are being developed by HCSA,” Aditya told Mongabay. WWF is also a member of the HCSA Steering Group. Aida Greenbury, the former head of sustainability head at Asia Pulp & Paper, another company on the steering group, said the timing of Wilmar’s exit was unfortunate. She said carbon-rich tropical forests continue to disappear at an alarming rate and major companies are poised to miss their 2020 deadline of eradicating tropical deforestation from their operations. [Editor’s note: Aida Greenbury is a member of Mongabay’s advisory board.] “It’s time to support organizations like HCSA more,” Aida told Mongabay, “to implement transparency, to ensure that no deforestation is being upheld across our…This article was originally published on Mongabay

