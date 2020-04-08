Will the next coronavirus come from Amazonia? Deforestation and the risk of infectious diseases (commentary)

The only positive effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is that it has generated public awareness of the risks of emerging diseases. One may hope that this will result in these risks being reflected in future public policies, such as those that promote deforestation in Amazonia. Tropical deforestation provides a bridge for new diseases to pass from wild animal populations to humans, as happened in the case of the COVID-19 virus, which made this transition in a wild animal market in Wuhan, China, with pangolins trafficked from Southeast Asian rainforests being the main suspects. Google Earth image showing deforestation around Parakanã in the state of Pará in the Brazilian Amazon. A paper by Joel Henrique Ellwanger and 13 coauthors (myself among them) has just been published in the Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. The paper, which is entitled “Beyond diversity loss and climate change: Impacts of Amazon deforestation on infectious diseases and public health,” provides an extensive review of the scientific literature on this subject. Deforestation brings people into close contact with wildlife. Both simple proximity and human consumption of bushmeat can allow animal pathogens to “jump” to humans. The wide variety of unknown pathogens in Amazonia has resulted in Brazil being considered a “hotspot” for emerging diseases (see here, here and here). The various steps in identifying factors that contribute to the emergence and transfer of infectious diseases come under the umbrella of a “one-health perspective,” which considers the health of a human population together with the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

