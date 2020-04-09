80 percent of conservation careers negatively affected by COVID pandemic (commentary)

With health and economic impacts at the forefront of global concerns, what’s happening to the people whose job it is to protect the future of our health, wealth and wellbeing – that of the planet? Once labeled a field for ‘radical environmentalists,’ today conservation is a diverse and booming sector that employs hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide and draws thousands of passionate people through its doors each year. They are the youth who envision a world where decision-makers don’t compromise their futures. They’re the professionals who wake up mid-career seeking more than a paycheck and security. They’re the people who put meaning before material gains, community above competition and tomorrow’s prosperity ahead of today’s profit. Rangers and researchers, fundraisers and filmmakers seek little recognition as guardians of the planet for future generations – the oceans we fish, the forests we harvest and the species that have intrigued and inspired us for millennia. But how has the employment sector for conservationists been hit by COVID-19? Conservation Jobs: on hold? As of April 2020, conservation job and internship opportunities worldwide have dropped by an estimated 50% compared to their normal levels. “Conservation Careers scours the job markets globally each day to find the best opportunities to share, and have seen rates drop from 130-240 to around 50-100 new job and internship opportunities per day, with the most dramatic decrease during the last two weeks of March 2020,” said Dr. Nick Askew, Director of Conservation Careers. A map showing a snapshot of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

