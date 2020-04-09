A tale of two Nigerian reserves underscores importance of community

Dark stumps of half-charred trees, dry cassava stems and dead tree trunks cover a large swath of land on the way to Ikpako, a small farming enclave outside the Gele-Gele and Ekenwan forest reserves in Nigeria’s southern state of Edo. Ikpako is 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the trip’s starting point in Evorokho, but the muddy road riddled with potholes opaque with brown water makes the trip long and arduous. Still, the road is busy. Trucks loaded with logs and vans packed with bunches of plantains wobble along, spewing dark exhaust fumes. Motorcycles convey laborers to plantations. Farmers talk and work in adjacent fields. Activity here has increased recently as farmers rush to take advantage of rains in February and March to prepare the land for planting. However, not all of this land may have previously been farmland. Farmers clear land for planting outside Ekenwan and Gele-Gele forest reserves. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. Nigeria’s forests are disappearing. Satellite data from the University of Maryland show the country lost nearly 9% of its tree cover between 2001 and 2018, with the rate of loss more than doubling between 2016 and 2017. While some of this loss may have come from the harvest of tree plantations (satellites can’t distinguish between natural forest and planted trees), Global Forest Watch shows much of it came at the expense of the country’s dwindling primary forest. Forest reserves (or lack thereof) Protected areas like forest reserves are not immune to deforestation, with many experiencing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

