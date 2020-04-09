BepiColombo: Mercury mission set to wave goodbye to Earth

From BBC

The joint European-Japanese mission to Mercury reaches a key milestone on Friday when it swings past the Earth.

The two-in-one BepiColombo space probe is using the gravity of its home world to bend a path towards the inner Solar System.

It will also bleed off some speed.

The mission needs to make sure it isn’t travelling too fast when it arrives at Mercury in 2025 or it won’t be able to go into orbit around the diminutive world.

“It would be so nice if we could take an express transfer and then we’d be there in a few months, but that doesn’t work for this mission,” Elsa Montagnon, the flight controller in charge of BepiColombo at the European Space Agency (Esa), told BBC News.

As well as this coming flyby of Earth, Bepi will perform two similar manoeuvres at Venus and six at Mercury itself before slotting into position at the “iron planet”.

The only alternative would have been to give the spacecraft a colossal volume of fuel to use in a braking engine. An impractical solution.

Bepi will fly to within 13,000km (8,000 miles) of the Earth’s surface. Closest approach is expected at about 05:25 GMT (06:25 CEST).

It should be visible in darkened skies in the Southern Hemisphere, although not to the naked eye. A small telescope or binoculars will be needed.

Anyone who captures a picture is asked to upload the image to this Flickr group, or to post it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BepiColomboEarthFlyby.

Esa and its Japanese counterpart, Jaxa, have billed this pass as a “hello – and goodbye” moment.

“The flyby has an emotional effect,” said Johannes Benkhoff, the BepiColombo project scientist at Esa.

“It’s the last time that we can see the spacecraft from Earth,