Cities struggling to boost urban tree cover

From BBC

Many cities around the globe are struggling to reconcile ambitious environmental targets with development pressures, a study has suggested.

Scientists in Melbourne recorded a net gain in street tree cover but a net loss in parks and private land.

The Australian team says measures to protect mature trees are “critical” if the urban forest’s cover is to be enhanced in the future.

The findings appear in the Sustainable Cities and Society journal.

Globally, the role of trees in towns and cities are well recognised, such as providing shade during hot summer months, and helping to absorb noise pollution and floodwater.

The team of researchers in Australia examined the plight of trees in the city of Melbourne in the decade between 2008 and 2017.

They observed a complex pattern: “Our analyses showed a net gain in tree canopy cover in public streets and a net loss of canopy cover in public parks and private properties,” they say in their study.

Losing young ones

The team said the most frequently removed trees from public parks and streets were small ones, with trunk diameters less than 15cm.

They identified that trees near to developments were among the most at-risk trees.

“Almost 2,000 street trees were removed within 10m of major development sites, equivalent to almost 20% of all street trees removed… but this only constituted only 8% of streetscape tree canopy cover losses,” they wrote.

Co-author Thami Croeser, a PhD student at the Centre for Urban Research at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, said they were able to record the size of trees removed in Melbourne.

“We found that most of them were quite young,” he said.

“Only about one-in-20 was a mature tree thicker than 60cm [diameter].”

He told BBC News: “Overall, the tree canopy cover in the inner city stayed just ahead of losses to development.

“Our parks lost canopy, as did private properties,