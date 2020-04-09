Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease

From BBC

Great apes have been put on lockdown against the threat of coronavirus.

Gorilla tourism in Africa has been suspended, while sanctuaries for other apes, such as orangutans, have closed to the public.

It’s not known if great apes can contract the virus, but there are growing fears that our closest living relatives might be equally at risk.

This week a tiger at Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

New measures have been put in place to protect big cats and their caregivers.

Dr Kirsten Gilardi is chief veterinary officer for Gorilla Doctors, which provides veterinary care to gorillas in the forests of Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We don’t know if it’s infected mountain gorillas; we have not seen any evidence of that,” she said. “But because mountain gorillas are susceptible to human pathogens, we know that they can develop respiratory illness.”

Mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) are an endangered species of great ape found only in the forests of Rwanda, Uganda and the DRC. All three countries have seen human cases of coronavirus, with gorilla tourism currently suspended.

The work of vets and rangers who care for wild gorillas continues, but with added precautions. “Much of what we’re practicing right now, in terms of social distancing, and self-quarantine, are at the heart of the recommendations for protecting great apes as well,” said Dr Gilardi, who is also a veterinary professor at the University of California, Davis.

Social distancing

Even before the outbreak, people were asked to stay seven metres away from gorillas at all times. New guidance from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) calls for a minimum distance of 10 metres from great apes, with visits by humans reduced to the minimum needed to ensure their safety and health. No person who is ill, or who has