Shamans in the city: Brazil clinic offers traditional Amazonian treatments

Manoel Dühpó Lima, a shaman or kumu, stands at the window of the historical house that is home to the Centro de Medicina Indígena Bahserikowi in Manaus. Image by Débora Menezes. A large house in the historical district of the Brazilian Amazon city of Manaus is helping keep indigenous traditions alive through the practice of alternative health therapies. Here, three shamans, or kumuã, from the Tukano, Tuyuka and Dessana peoples offer treatments based on years of forest-based knowledge passed down through generations. The Centro de Medicina Indígena Bahserikowi was created by Tukano native João Paulo Lima Barreto, a doctoral student in anthropology at Amazonas Federal University (UFAM) in Manaus. His father, Ovídio Barreto, was a kumu (the singular form of kumuã), and Barreto says the only reason he didn’t become one himself was because he left his village as a child to study at a boarding school run by the Catholic Salesian Order. In the nearly three years that the Centro has been operating, it has treated 2,700 people through the practice known as Bahsessé, loosely translated as “blessing,” Barreto explains: “Bahsessé is the power of being able to join curative substances contained in the vegetal, animal and mineral worlds through the knowledge that the kumu acquire.” Manoel Lima is one of the kumuã who practices here. An ethnic Tukuya from the Upper Rio Negro, in the northwestern corner of the state of Amazonas, his indigenous name is Dühpó, though he also goes by Mr. Mandu. He speaks very little…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay