Colombian indigenous groups rush to protect elders, leaders from COVID-19

The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, one of the world's highest coastal mountains, is an isolated mountain massif in northern Colombia. Due to its unique geography, the steep mountain slopes ascend through a kaleidoscopic array of ecosystems, ranging from coral reefs to deserts, rainforests, savannas, tropical dry forests, and tropical alpine tundra, and finally solitary snowy peaks, some 5,800 meters (19,000 feet) above the sea. The breathtaking mountain landscape is home to more threatened endemic species than anywhere else in the world. Four indigenous groups also inhabit the region: the Kogui, Arhuaco, Wiwa, and Kankuamo. In their spiritual beliefs, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is considered to be the heart of the world. Arukin Torres, an indigenous Arhauco leader, is part of the Confederation of Indigenous Tairona. Torres told Mongabay via Skype there are 50,000 members of the Arhuaco tribe spread across 52 settlements that span from the lower foothills to the highland mountains. "The Arhauco people have distinguished themselves as pacifists. We resolve problems through dialogue," Torres said. "We have men and women spiritual leaders, known as mamos, who orient [indigenous] life and traditional cultural tasks." Atelopus laetissimus is an endangered species of harlequin toad that lives in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and nowhere else in the world. Image by Giovanni Alberto Chaves Portilla via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5). In addition to the mamos, who are community elders, Torres explained there is a political structure composed of a territorial commission and town council who are…

