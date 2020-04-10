Reproductive woes spell need for more viable females in Sumatran rhino program

JAKARTA — More fertile female Sumatran rhinos should be captured from the wild for breeding programs to save the species, scientists say, citing the prevalence of reproductive problems. Working specifically to capture healthy, reproductively viable rhinos would be a marked shift from the current conservation policy, which has focused on capturing and trying to breed “doomed” rhinos — those defined as living alone or in groups too small to sustain natural breeding in the wild. In a recently published paper, researchers analyzed reproductive diseases found in 22 of 32 female Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) captured or poached from various sites in Indonesia and Malaysia between 1984 and 2018. “Fertility problems have been pervasive in these ‘rescued’ females,” said lead author Nan Schaffer, the founder of SOS Rhino and a veterinary expert on Sumatran rhinos. The researchers found that uterine cysts and tumors were the most frequently documented reproductive problems. They also identified other reproductive failures such as early embryo deaths and an enlarged uterus. While some of the observed rhinos had symptoms of a single reproductive problem, others were found to show a mix of related diseases. None of the captive animals showed signs of infections in their reproductive organs. The authors noted that reproductive problems prevalent in small, isolated, inbred populations of captive rhinos were also evident in animals in the wild. They cited findings of reproductive problems observed immediately in female rhinos that were captured from the wild, notably rhinos captured from doomed populations from 2001 onward. “A high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay