The frog that wasn’t there: Survey shines a light on Uganda’s amphibians

A team of Ugandan herpetologists has just returned from near their country’s border with Kenya. They were searching for a glimpse of a critically endangered frog that hasn’t been recorded by science since 1962. They didn’t find any sign of the Mt. Elgon Torrent frog (Arthroleptides dutoiti), but they collected other species that thrive in the same habitat — Natal dwarf puddle frogs (Phrynobatrachus natalensis) and Ruwenzori puddle frogs ­(Phrynobatrachus petropedetoides) — keeping at least faint hope alive that A. dutoiti may still be present in the fast-moving rapids and waterfalls of the Suam area. The Mt. Elgon torrent frog is small, around 31 millimeters (1.2 inches) long, with half-webbed toes and clearly visible hearing organs. It is listed by the IUCN as critically endangered. Habitat in the frog’s known range around Mount Elgon has been affected by logging, charcoal production, and farming. But there are still suitable streams and rivers inside the national park that straddles the border. Arthroleptides dutoiti specimen. Image courtesy Museum of Comparative Zoology (CC BY-NC-SA) Previous attempts to find this species in its type locality in Kenya were unsuccessful. The team of four Ugandan herpetologists, led by Mathias Behangana, searched new areas on the Ugandan side where no surveys had previously been carried out. Mount Elgon stands 4,321 meters (14,177 feet) above sea level, the elevation supporting ecosystems very different from those of the plains it rises above. The 1,279-square–kilometer (494-square-mile) Mount Elgon National Park lies mostly on the Ugandan side. Outside the park boundaries,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay