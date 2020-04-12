Apollo 13: Enhanced images reveal life on stricken spacecraft

From BBC

Image enhancement techniques have been used to reveal life aboard Nasa’s stricken Apollo 13 spacecraft in unprecedented detail.

Fifty years ago, the craft suffered an explosion that jeopardised the lives of the three astronauts aboard.

Unsurprisingly, given they were locked in a fight for survival, relatively few onboard images were taken.

But imaging specialist Andy Saunders created sharp stills from low-quality 16mm film shot by the crew.

One of the techniques used by Mr Saunders is known as “stacking”, in which many frames are assembled on top of each other to improve the image’s detail.

Crewed by Nasa astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise, Apollo 13 was supposed to be the third American mission to land on the lunar surface. During the journey to the Moon, an explosion in the service module allowed some of the spacecraft’s oxygen to leak out into space.

Astronaut Jack Swigert reported the accident to ground controllers with the immortal, and much misquoted, phrase: “Okay, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

The part of the Apollo spacecraft designed to return the astronauts through Earth’s atmosphere after the mission – the command module (CM) – had to be shut down to conserve its remaining resources for re-entry. The crew had to use the lunar module (LM) – also known as the lander – as a lifeboat.

The lander’s life support systems were designed for two astronauts living for two days on the lunar surface. Experts at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, had to figure out a way to stretch its resources so that it could support three crew members for four days.

Lovell, Swigert and Haise looped around the Moon and back to Earth in a cold, damp module with limited drinking water. Luckily, the improvised plan to get them back was a success, and the three astronauts