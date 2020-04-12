Why does President Trump want to mine on the Moon?

From BBC

President Trump wants the United States to start mining on the Moon for minerals.

The US president recently signed an executive order stating America has the right to explore and use resources from outer space.

The order also said the US did not see space as a common area for resources, and didn’t need permission of international agreements to get started.

But why does he want to mine in space? And what are the benefits?

Radio 1 Newsbeat has been speaking to a couple of experts who can fill us in.

‘Extending life beyond Earth’

According to Sarah Cruddas, mining the Moon will help humans travel further in space, to places like Mars.

Sarah’s a space journalist and says the Moon can become “an intergalactic petrol station” – because it has the resources needed for rocket fuel – like hydrogen and oxygen.

Having a petrol station in space means rockets can travel further into space before worrying about running out of fuel.

“It’s like not taking a kitchen sink when you go on holiday. We shouldn’t need to take everything with us when we go into space,” Sarah tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Exploring deeper is important because space has lots of resources which can be used to benefit our planet.

Professor Benjamin Savacoo says the world is moving towards renewable energy sources because of climate change and needs those resources.

“We are currently depleting the resources we have,” Benjamin tells Newsbeat.

Benjamin is professor of energy policy at University of Sussex and says mining more materials in space can help build items such as electric cars – which will be good for the environment in the long-term.

“Metals such as lithium or cobalt – which you need – are mainly in places like China, Russia or Congo. And it’s difficult to get them.”

He says it can be complicated trying to source