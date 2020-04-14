Chernobyl: Ukraine officials call for calm as fire rages

From BBC

Ukrainian authorities have called for calm as firefighters battle a blaze near the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant.

A senior emergency service official said there was “no threat” to the plant or its storage facilities, while deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko insisted: “Everything will be fine”.

But there are fears the fires have grown to a huge size.

Greenpeace Russia said one was just one kilometre from the plant itself.

The NGO’s Russia branch, quoted by Reuters, said the largest fire covered 34,000 hectares, while a second fire, just a kilometre (0.6 mile) from the former plant, was 12,000 hectares in area.

Though fires are common in the area, Greenpeace said this could be the worst in decades. Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and accused him of starting the blaze on 4 April.

In 1986, the former nuclear plant suffered a catastrophic meltdown that spread radioactive fallout across Europe.

Chernobyl and the nearby town of Pripyat have been abandoned ever since, although they have attracted large numbers of tourists in recent years.

What’s the situation?

Emergency services continue to battle the blaze. Ukraine has sent hundreds of firefighters as well as planes and helicopters.

Officials in Kyiv say there is no reason for alarm. In a post on Facebook, Mr Geraschenko called for “calm, only calm”, insisting the huge concrete structure built to cover up the former nuclear site was safe and that there was “no change” in radiation levels.

Efforts to contain the fire are complicated by the disaster, he said. Firefighters cannot dig deep trenches in the ground for fire breaks as “radioactive particles” could be exposed, but aircraft have instead dropped huge volumes of water on the fires.

"The task of rescuers