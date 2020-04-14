China releases list of animals to be farmed after COVID-19

The Chinese government has published a draft list of animals that can be farmed — for meat and for fur — as economic activity in the country slowly resumes in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The list, compiled by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is available to read online and open to public comment in China. The list, published April 9, includes domesticated animals such as pigs, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens, which are already farmed in great numbers in China. For instance, in 2018, China farmed more than 10 billion chickens and more than 684 million pigs, according to data collected by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Pigs being farmed in China. Image by Kelly Guerin / We Animals. It also has a category for “special livestock,” including non-domesticated animals like reindeer, alpacas, guinea fowls, ostriches, and emus, which can be farmed for meat, as well as mink, silver fox, arctic fox, and raccoon dog, which can be farmed for fur. The inclusion of these animals is a departure from China’s previous lists, Peter Li, China policy specialist at Humane Society International (HSI), told Mongabay in an email — and this has him concerned. “Including fur and wild animals in the livestock list is a bad idea [because] these animals would no longer be considered wild animals,” Li said. “Chinese animal protection groups and international NGOs including HSI call on the Chinese government to get all the wild animals and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

