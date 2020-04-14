Have you ever seen a maned wolf? Candid Animal Cam Ep 7 introduces you to the fox on stilts

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the largest canid species in South America: the maned wolf. The maned wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus) is neither a fox nor a true wolf, but a distinct species —it’s closest relative is the South American bush dog. The maned wolf’s fox-like head, long reddish-brown fur, erect ears, long black legs and thick mane make it one of the most unique species in the animal kingdom. Maned wolves can generally be found in open grasslands in Brazil, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. Due to primarily habitat loss, they are currently listed as Near Threatened in the IUCN Red List. Watch the video to learn more about the fox on stilts! Special thanks to Barba Azul Nature Reserve and Asociación Armonía for sharing this footage with us. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel and hit the bell icon to make sure you never miss an episode of Candid Animal Cam! Banner image: Barba Azul Nature Reserve / Asociación Armonía Romi Castagnino is Mongabay’s bilingual writer. Find her on Twitter and Instagram: @romi_CastagninoThis article was originally published on Mongabay

