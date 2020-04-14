Indonesia won’t ‘sacrifice economy’ for more ambitious emissions cuts

JAKARTA — Indonesia will not set a more ambitious emissions reduction target to counter increasingly dire climate change projections, saying it wants to focus instead on its economic growth. The Southeast Asian country is one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters and also a signatory to the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Under that framework, it has committed to reducing emissions by 29% from the business-as-usual scenario by 2030, or 41% with international assistance. But those commitments, even if met, will still see the planet on track for a 3.2° Celsius (5.8° Fahrenheit) average temperature rise above pre-industrial levels, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) warned last year. Indonesian officials at the time considered boosting the country’s emissions reduction target to 45%, but have since decided to stick with their lower target. Medrilzam, the head of the environmental department at the Ministry of National Development Planning, said this was agreed on in a cabinet meeting. “This has been linked to our economic [growth] targets,” he said at a recent discussion in Jakarta. “These numbers will become our reference for the next five years. “Do we want to run after emissions reduction only and sacrifice the economy?” he added. “Do we want to cancel all coal mining contracts?” Alue Dohong, the deputy minister for environment and forestry, acknowledged that Indonesia’s climate pledge, or nationally determined contribution (NDC), isn’t enough to help cap the global temperature rise by 2°C (3.6°F) needed to stave off catastrophic climate change impacts. But the same applies to other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

