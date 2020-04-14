Philippine government flips local officials’ entry ban for mining ship

HOMONHON ISLAND, Philippines — The Philippine government has allowed a ship to dock on the island of Homonhon to take on a cargo of chromite ore, overriding local authorities who had earlier denied the vessel entry amid a province-wide lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Homonhon, in the central Philippine archipelago of Visayas, had received reports in March that the MV VW Peace, a general cargo ship listed in Panama and with a crew of Chinese and Myanmar nationals, planned to dock at the island’s Cantilado Pier. It was reportedly due to collect 7,000 tonnes of chromite and other mineral ore with an estimated value of $1.2 million from Techiron Resources Inc.’s 1,500-hectare (3,700-acre) mining site. The ship, with a carrying capacity of 9,423 t DWT (deadweight tonnage), sailed from Macau and docked in Davao City for a few days before locals confirmed that it was headed straight for Homonhon Island on April 4 or 5, before returning to China. Local village chiefs, known as village captains, immediately imposed an existing joint resolution, passed March 6, that blocks the entry of foreigners to the island amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was supplemented by a March 22 provincial directive that banned foreign vessels and non-residents from entering Eastern Samar province, where Homonhon is located. That directive, passed by Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, places the whole province under a “general community quarantine” and mandates concerned local agencies to “refuse the entry of any vessel attempting to dock and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay