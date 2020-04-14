South American indigenous peoples close territories in response to COVID-19

The first case of a member of an indigenous community in Peru testing positive for Coronavirus was recorded late last month. The person in question, Aurelio Chino, is an indigenous leader who got sick after he traveled to the Netherlands to present a complaint against the oil company Pluspetrol. On his return to Lima, Chino, president of the Quechua Indigenous Federation of Pastaza (FEDIQUEP), was tested by the Ministry of Health and the test came back negative. Nevertheless, he went into voluntary quarantine and asked for a second test for the virus, this time receiving a positive result. Jorge Chávez International Airport has taken stricter preventative measures against Coronavirus. Photo: Agencia Andina. “[He] is doing well and is not presenting any symptoms,” said Ely Tangoa, president of the Coordinating Council for the Development and Defence of Indigenous Peoples in San Martin (CODEPISAN), from Tarapoto, the town where Chino is quarantined. However, what has most concerned the indigenous leader and indigenous organizations is the wave of abuse that he has been subjected to since the news of his condition became public. In a press release, CODEPISAN condemned what it called a “racist, malicious and criminal” campaign against the leader on social media networks. He said he is now in a situation which has put him and his family at risk. In addition, many indigenous communities have been forced to close their territory borders and bar entry to people from outside their communities. They have also requested the support of the authorities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay