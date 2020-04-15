Four states ask EPA for nationwide waiver from biofuel laws due to coronavirus: letter

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

(Reuters) – The governors of four U.S. states on Wednesday asked the Trump administration for a nationwide waiver exempting the oil refining industry from the nation’s biofuel laws to help it weather a fuel demand meltdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

“As our country comes to grips with this national emergency, continuing to implement the current (biofuel requirements) imposes an added obligation that would ‘severely’ harm the sector, and consequently harm the economy of the States and the Nation,” according to the letter addressed to Environmental Protection Agency Chief Andrew Wheeler.

The letter was signed by the governors of Texas, Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma and dated Wednesday.