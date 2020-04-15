Indonesia’s new capital in the Bornean jungle on hold amid COVID-19 crisis

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s plan to relocate the country’s capital from Java to Borneo has hit a wall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a top official saying they would “evaluate it or something” after the crisis passes. President Joko Widodo announced last August a $33 billion project to build a new capital city in East Kalimantan province, citing worsening traffic, land subsidence, flooding and a host of other problems in Jakarta. But the government’s current focus on handling the OCVID-19 outbreak has sidelined the project for the time being, according to Luhut Pandjaitan, the senior minister for investments and the president’s chief confidant. “It is indeed stuck,” Luhut told local media on April 14. “We can’t make any decision either, the president hasn’t evaluated it. Maybe after we’re done with COVID-19, we will evaluate it or something. We don’t know.” The government had previously planned to start the first phase of infrastructure development for the new capital, which remains unnamed, in the second half of this year with a “soft groundbreaking.” It has set a 2024 completion date for this stage of the project; by 2045, it expects the new capital to be fully functioning, spread across 200,000 hectares, or nearly 500,000 acres. A map of East Kalimantan province, in light red, and the two districts of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara. Indonesia’s new capital city will straddle the border area between the two districts. Image courtesy of President Joko Widodo’s Twitter account. The government has been widely criticized…This article was originally published on Mongabay

