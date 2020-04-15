Investors plan to push Total to do more on climate change

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) – A group of investors representing around 1.35% of oil major Total’s capital said on Wednesday that the company needed to do more to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The group, led by Meeschaert AM, said it will present a resolution during the company’s May 29 general assembly meeting to amend the statutes of the company in order to strengthen its commitments to achieve the goals in Paris Climate Agreement.

It said in a statement that Total’s current targets on climate change were insufficient.

Total had no immediate comment to make on the matter.