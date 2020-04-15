Land conflicts escalate with spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Two people have died in a series of land disputes between major companies and rural communities in Indonesia. Activists have denounced the escalation in the conflicts, saying businesses shouldn’t be taking advantage of the country’s focus on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic to further their own — often illegal — interests. On March 21, security personnel from the palm oil firm PT Artha Prigel clashed with farmers in Lahat district, in South Sumatra province. Two farmers were killed in the fighting, the latest flare-up in a conflict that goes back nearly three decades. Locals accuse the company — a subsidiary of the Sawit Mas Group, which supplies oleochemicals to Procter & Gamble — of stealing their land. In a form of reprisal, in September 2018 the locals took over nearly a tenth of the company’s 2,000-hectare (5,000-acre) plantation and began cultivating their own crops The clash last month broke out as security guards demanded that the locals leave the area they had taken over. Farmers Suryadi and Putra died of stab wounds. “This shows that the company has no humanity,” said Muhammad Hairul Sobri, the director of the South Sumatra chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi). “During an emergency like this, instead of focusing on handling COVID-19, they’re using the situation to grab people’s lands.” Sandrayati Moniaga, a member of the National Commission in Human Rights, known as Komnas HAM, said the government should bar companies from operating during emergency situations like a pandemic. “In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

