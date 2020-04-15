Positive ways forward for chocolate industry tainted by deforestation and child labor (commentary)

Eating chocolate shouldn’t mean fueling environmental and social destruction. But, as a stream of news stories and reports make abundantly clear, too often it does. Cocoa production in Ghana and Ivory Coast – the world’s biggest cocoa producers – is tainted by child labor and deforestation. More than two million children are estimated to work in West Africa’s cocoa fields, and according to Global Forest Watch, in 2018 forest loss in Ghana and Ivory Coast increased more than anywhere else in the world, rising by 26% in the former, and 60% in the latter. Yet these headline figures are only part of the story. As grave as the situations in Ghana and Ivory Coast are – and as urgently as they require our attention – they aren’t the only regions where the chocolate industry is putting forests at risk: in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Cameroon, Indonesia and elsewhere, precious rainforests are threatened by cocoa expansion, as chocolate consumption around the world continues to rise inexorably. And unlike in Ghana and Ivory Coast – where the majority of the forests were torn down long ago – these regions still have a lot of forest to save. Cocoa farmer in Mmaniaye, Ghana. Strong commitments, little progress The world’s biggest chocolate companies are acutely aware of these problems. Over the years, they’ve vowed to tackle them in various ways: as far back as 2001 they signed a pledge to eradicate the “worst forms” of child labor from their West African cocoa suppliers, and among a host of other measures, in 2017, 34 companies – including Mars, Nestlé, Hershey, Cargill and Mondelēz – as well as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

