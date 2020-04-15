Rapid deforestation of Brazilian Amazon could bring next pandemic: Experts

President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during an April 10 visit to a Brasília neighborhood, TV Globo caught images as the president wiped his nose with his hand, then shook hands with admirers, including an elderly woman wearing a mask to protect herself against the coronavirus. Image courtesy of TV Globo. Since it arrived in Brazil, COVID-19 has divided the nation. One side calls for strict social isolation measures to contain the virus, while the other says that everyone should get back to work now, except for the elderly and most vulnerable. These conflicting views are evident even in the heart of the government. President Jair Bolsonaro in a recent television broadcast declared that hysteria has gripped the country over a disease that he calls “no worse than a mild flu.” His Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, disputes that, telling Brazilians to stay home. Misinformation is rife. Rumors proliferate on social media, particularly regarding the number of deaths, while the government discredits the mainstream press, as it tries to report the rapidly developing pandemic and inform the public. Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. His opposition to President Bolsonaro’s lax views on the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic could put the minister’s job at risk. Image courtesy of Agência Brasil. This scenario is not new. Since taking office in January 2019, Bolsonaro and his administration have smeared scientists trying to alert the population over the risks of global warming, or critical of the undermining of federal environmental regulations and agencies. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

