Rescuing orangutans ‘doesn’t work’ for apes or forests, studies find

Dramatic images of orangutans being rescued from clear-cut forests are ubiquitous on the web and in nature magazines, but new research suggests that rather than being a crucial tool for the conservation of the species, removing these great apes from patches of forest in agricultural landscapes can be harmful to both the animals themselves and the habitats they are taken from. Researchers found that over a 10-year period, between 2007 and 2017, at least 621 orangutans — and possibly more than 1,800, given known inconsistencies in reporting data — were "rescued" from forest fragments and human-impacted landscapes in Borneo and moved to new locations. But the data obtained by the team, and reported in the Journal of Biological Diversity, showed that 90% of the 621 individuals were healthy, and 20% were females with infants. This suggests, the authors say, that there were sufficient resources within even these degraded areas for the orangutans to thrive. A second paper, due to be published in the Journal for Nature Conservation, reached broadly similar conclusions. Orphaned baby orangutan at a facility run by the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme in North Sumatra. Photo by Rhett A. Butler Indeed, experts say a previous assumption that orangutans need pristine rainforest in which to live is wrong. "People thought orangutans were totally arboreal and could only exist in pristine primary forest, but what we're finding is they are quite capable of moving on the ground between a forest fragment and a larger area," says Julie Sherman, lead author of both

