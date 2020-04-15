Study projects 30% more forest cover if wood biomass is managed right; critics call it a disaster

The continued use of wood-derived biomass could result in a potential 30% increase in worldwide forest cover — more than a billion hectares (2.5 billion acres) — by the year 2100, according to a new research paper. The researchers say their calculations show that all that’s needed are the right incentives, higher values on products, and stricter forest management. The outcome of the study is the idea that providing a competitive financial incentive is one factor in encouraging the reforestation of areas where wood has been cut for biomass. For instance, if wood can earn harvesters more money than a replacement crop, such as palm for oil, then they would be more inclined to replant trees or afforest other areas, thus leading to an increase, over time, of overall forest cover. Other factors like intensive forest management can result in the faster regrowth of areas of newly planted trees. “We calculate that for every 1% increase in timber price, the area of plantations increases by 0.32% globally,” the report said. The European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED) considers the use of wood biomass to be a carbon-neutral form of renewable energy because in theory, wood waste releases carbon as it naturally breaks down anyway, and therefore wood pellets are no more of a carbon pest. But critics argue that whole trees end up being cut to make pellets instead, and concerns have been raised that the time it takes to replant forests used for biomass is too long, which negates…This article was originally published on Mongabay

