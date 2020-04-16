Brazilian indigenous chiefs act to halt illegal logging in historical landmark area

Last summer was atypical for Kaxiló Pataxó, an indigenous teacher who also acts as a tourist guide in Monte Pascoal National Historic Park, in the southern coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia. Now 28, he says that ever since he was a child, he has been taking people on the trails that lead through the Atlantic Forest up to the top of the famous hill that marks the arrival of the Portuguese to the Brazilian coast in 1500 and now names the national park.In recent months, Kaxiló stopped accompanying the visitors. “There was no way anymore. Everywhere you went you’d hear the noise of chainsaws,” he said to Mongabay. “The tourists kept asking: “And what are you all going to do?’ We would answer: ‘Look, all we can do is ask for oversight.’” For the first time since he was a little boy, Kaxiló spent the summer working as a day laborer harvesting black pepper. “This was the saddest summer,” he sums up. “I was forced to submit myself to a farmer, something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.” Satellite images reveal how the three national parks in the region between the towns of Porto Seguro and Prado, as well as the Barra Velha and Cahy-Pequi Indigenous Reserves, form a small green archipelago among the areas gradually deforested after the opening of the BR-101 interstate in the 1970s. In the areas surrounding the reserves, cattle ranches, eucalyptus farms and coffee, papaya and black pepper crops have been targets of complaints…This article was originally published on Mongabay

