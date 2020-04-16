Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869: health official

FILE PHOTO: A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran’s largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(Reuters) – Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

Iran’s total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,995, Jahanpur said.