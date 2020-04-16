Low-cost satellite forest monitoring for all: Q&A with CLASlite creator Greg Asner

Satellites are an excellent tool for monitoring forests. Those who work in the areas of forest management, policy development and environmental conservation are increasingly making use of these eyes in the sky to track logging, deforestation, and other forest disturbance events. However, it takes specialized tools to turn the green blur of raw satellite images into useful information. Enter CLASlite, an automated system for converting satellite imagery from its raw format into detailed maps that can be searched for specific forest disturbance events. CLASlite aims to make deforestation and forest degradation monitoring accessible to everyone. A sample CLASlite workflow showing the transition from raw satellite images to more detailed information on forest degradation and deforestation. Image courtesy of Greg Asner. “CLASlite is, without a doubt, the fastest and easiest way to take a look at any forest from Earth’s orbit,” Greg Asner, CLASlite’s creator and director of Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, told Mongabay. CLASlite is wide-ranging in its application. For example, it has been used to promote forest stewardship and predict land-use change in the Amazon, to examine the effects of oil palm plantation development on land cover and carbon flux in Indonesian Borneo; and to determine the spatial drivers of deforestation in Suriname. Asner, who recently joined forces with Rajnish Khanna of i-cultiver to create a low-cost, user-funded model to keep the CLASlite software running and accessible, spoke with Mongabay about the application and recent changes to the project. Greg Asner, director of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay