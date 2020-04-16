Ring-tailed lemurs ‘stink flirt’ (it’s not as bad as it sounds)

Waving a stinky tail in a potential partner’s face may sound like a bizarre way to attract a mate, but scientists believe this is what male ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) do to capture the attention of females. During the mating season, the males rub secretions from glands on their wrists onto their tails and wave them at females. “Using detailed chemical analysis, we identified three compounds responsible for this scent, and this is the first time that pheromone candidates were identified in a primate,” Kazushige Touhara, who co-authored a paper about the compounds published today in Current Biology, told Mongabay. Pheromones, chemicals that animals produce to signal to other members of their species, have remained a mystery to scientists for a long time. Lemurs are primates endemic to Madagascar. Even for well-studied and widely dispersed primates, like humans, little is known about how they use these olfactory cues or what compounds the cues are made of. The researchers analyzed samples of the scent they obtained from lemurs housed at the Japan Monkey Center in Aichi and the Research Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Tokyo. They found that the “natural cologne” of male ring-tailed lemurs, high on testosterone during the breeding season, is rich in three compounds that attracted females: dodecanal, 12-methyl tridecanal, and tetradecanal. Many animal pheromones smell “terrible” or “animalic” to humans, Touhara, a researcher at the University of Tokyo, said. But this particular lemur scent belies that stinky reputation because, as the scientists found out, the lemur cologne had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

