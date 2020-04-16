U.S. revises cost justification of mercury rule for coal plants

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen/File Photo
(Reuters) – The Trump administration revised the cost-benefit analysis for an Obama-era rule that forced coal-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday.
The move leaves the so-called Mercury and Air Toxic Standards rule in place for now, but could pave the way for legal attacks and prevent similar regulations from being implemented in the future.
Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler
