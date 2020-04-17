As investment giant BlackRock pulls back from coal, NGOs urge the same for biomass energy

Responding to intense pressure from investors and environmental activists, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, signaled in January that it would reduce investments in coal for energy generation. Other fossil fuel investments would come under scrutiny as well. “Climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote in his influential letter to corporate executives. “Awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.” For 32 environmental organizations from 17 countries, Fink’s message was encouraging but not enough. On March 23, admittedly a time when the world’s attention is consumed by COVID-19, the coalition delivered an open letter to BlackRock. It stated that burning biomass, or wood pellets, was more polluting than burning coal. Thus, the coalition asked BlackRock to divest its 5% stake in UK-based Drax, operator of the world’s largest wood-burning power plant. “Drax is really the poster child for all that’s wrong with the wood pellet industry and the wood-based biomass energy sector,” Gary Hughes, with Biofuelwatch in California, told Mongabay. Biofuelwatch organized the coalition and BlackRock letter. “We believe if we can influence what’s happening at Drax, we can move the needle on the sector globally.” Wood pellets are made by compressing milled wood material. Image by Petrov via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Drax, meanwhile, maintains that biomass energy is sustainable. “I have a very, very clear view of this,” said Drax CEO Will Gardiner in an interview with Mongabay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

