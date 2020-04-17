Decades-old mine in Bougainville exacts devastating human toll: Report

On satellite images, the Panguna mine yawns amid the otherwise green mountain forests of central Bougainville Island in the South Pacific, a silty river valley tracing a jagged path from the mine south and west to Empress Augusta Bay. For 17 years in the 1970s and 1980s, the mine was one of the world’s largest for copper and gold. But even before its closure in 1989, the knock-on effects of the release of what would come to more than a billion metric tons of mining waste had surfaced, affecting the land, its wildlife and the people who live there. More than 30 years later, “The situation is worsening,” as waste continues to seep into the regions’ rivers, said Keren Adams, legal director at the nonprofit Human Rights Law Centre in Australia. Adams and her colleagues documented the mine’s legacy as it continues to disrupt the lives of the 12,000 to 14,000 people who live downstream in a report released April 1. Now, the mine’s longtime operator, the British-Australian company Rio Tinto, must make amends, they argue. “You only have to look on Google Earth and see the environmental devastation caused by the mind is huge and ongoing and extensive,” Adams told Mongabay. The Panguna mine pit. Image courtesy of the Human Rights Law Centre. The researchers tracked the fallout from the mine’s operations through interviews in 38 villages along the Jaba and Kawerong rivers that flow downstream from the Panguna mine. They also used information from stories compiled by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

