How to prevent the next COVID-19? Conservationists weigh in

As the death toll and economic cost of the COVID-19 crisis mounts, calls are mounting to ban the trade in wild animals for human consumption, believed to have sparked the pandemic. It is born out of a pressing concern: How to prevent another pandemic like COVID-19? The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people, claimed more than 140,000 lives, and could deal a $9 trillion blow to the global economy in just the next two years. On April 15, Chris Walzer, head of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s wildlife health program, called for an immediate and permanent ban on the commercial trade of wildlife for human consumption, at a briefing of the U.S. Congress’s International Conservation Caucus. While the meeting focused on how the U.S. can take a leadership role in preventing future outbreaks, there is growing recognition that international agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) will be indispensable for averting the next pandemic. Yet just a day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington would suspend funding for the WHO over what he called its mishandling of the outbreak. The roadmap for preventing another pandemic remains hazy, but there is consensus that the world cannot afford another COVID-19. Humans have always been at risk from zoonotic diseases, which jump from animals to humans, but the threat has never appeared more menacing. Mammals and birds harbor an estimated 1.5 million viruses. Of these, about 700,000 can endanger human health. Today, zoonotic diseases account for around 60% of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

