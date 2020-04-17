Ocean deoxygenation could be silently killing coral reefs, scientists say

In March, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffered its most widespread bleaching event to date. Sixty percent of the reef underwent moderate to severe bleaching, and some corals may never recover. The cause of this bleaching event was climate change, which brought unusually warm waters to the Great Barrier Reef in February, and disrupted the delicate, symbiotic relationship between the corals and their life-sustaining algae. In general, when sea temperatures rise, corals become stressed and expel algae from their tissues. Without this algae, the corals turn ghostly white and slowly starve. An Acropora coral reef in Chuuk, Micronesia. Image by David Burdick, NOAA. But there’s another big threat to coral reef systems, one that could be more serious than sea temperature rise and acidification. According to David Hughes, lead author of a new study published in Nature Climate Change, corals and other organisms living on the Great Barrier Reef could also be suffering from deoxygenation, and this could greatly impede the reef’s recovery. “We know that the stresses of warming and the deoxygenation are likely to interact with each other,” Hughes, a research associate at the University of Technology Sydney’s Climate Change Cluster, told Mongabay. He explained that as water warms, corals and other organisms need more oxygen to breathe. But warm water holds less oxygen than cold water. As corals and other organisms struggle to get the oxygen they need, they consume more oxygen in the process. Scientists assess coral mortality on Zenith Reef following the bleaching event, Northern Great…This article was originally published on Mongabay

