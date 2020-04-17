Wireless grids and towers of power: Engineering our way out of dirty energy

Julian Hunt is tasked with scouring the Earth, its libraries, and his own mind to engineer a way to cleaner energy. At the multi-government-funded International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna, Austria, he has spent his third year of postdoctoral work diving into the ideas he had been exploring since earning his engineering science Ph.D. at Oxford in 2013. In the past year, his 10 published papers assess ideas both established and radical to combat the climate crisis and its dirty energy origins. “I enjoy writing papers about outside-the-box ideas,” Hunt says in an interview earlier this month. “I just haven’t had time to write about all these until now.” Hunt’s and his co-author’s ideas deal with everything from submerged dams to hold back melting from the Greenland ice sheet, redirecting freshwater to store the heat being released under the Arctic ice, to replacing oceanic shipping routes with zeppelins using atmospheric currents. In parts of the world set to expand the use of energy-intensive air-conditioning, Hunt has worked on studying concepts including cheaply channeling seawater from the deep ocean to reduce energy for air-conditioning. Despite studying in Europe, he likes to focus projects in his native Brazil, where hydroelectricity powers two-thirds of the country. The way he sees it, seasonally pumped water can reduce reliance on intruding hydropower dam projects. Creativity for him, he says, comes from being left-handed and learning about his dyslexia at Oxford. “I had a 101 course on dealing with dyslexia and my teacher said…This article was originally published on Mongabay

