Tribute to Garth Owen-Smith, African conservationist (commentary)

Garth Owen-Smith, a great African conservation visionary and globally recognized pioneer in community conservation, died on 11th April after a long battle with cancer. His life and work partner of 36 years, Dr. Margie Jacobsohn, was at his side. Garth’s vision of community-driven conservation, which he began to put into practice in Namibia’s arid northwest during the 1980s, laid the foundations for the country’s internationally acclaimed communal conservancy movement which now covers roughly 20% of the country and has influenced grassroots conservation efforts as far away as Mongolia, Romania and Montana. Today there is growing consensus that the people who live in the last remaining wild places on Earth are key stewards of the biodiversity found on their lands. Over 50 years ago, when Garth Owen-Smith arrived from South Africa to work as an agricultural extension officer in then southwest Africa’s rugged and remote Kaokoland, such notions were revolutionary. At that time, wildlife was the property of the state and nature conservation was the domain of white government officials whose job was to keep unruly locals from poaching state-owned animals. Widespread illegal commercial poaching, much of it by South African officials, combined with the worst drought in living memory, had decimated once rich wildlife numbers. With bare bones funding from the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Garth understood that safeguarding wildlife required putting local people in the lead and working in partnership with them. Operating against the South African apartheid system, and at great personal risk to himself, Garth worked with traditional…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay