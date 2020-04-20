Earth Day in the coronavirus era: Can resilience thinking provide a way forward? (commentary)

We propose rethinking environmentalism through the lens of resilience. Resilience offers an approach to the environmental crisis that differs in worldview and practice from the preservationist management strategies commonly associated with Earth Day and environmentalism more broadly. Whereas preservation focuses on returning to a fixed, idealized past environment, resilience emphasizes a roll-with-the-punches-like approach to living with and managing environmental change. Ecologists generally define resilience as a system’s ability to return to its prior condition after a disturbance, with more resilient systems mitigating the impacts of disturbance more quickly and completely. Ultimately, however, resilience today must be about more than just “bouncing back;” it should include taking proactive steps to minimize risk and vulnerabilities and building systems that will naturally recover themselves. Resilience management, then, is the undertaking of practices– switching to clean renewable energy, making buildings energy efficient, moving communities from flood-prone areas when necessary, developing public health warning and treatment centers, and diversifying agriculture and food systems, among many others–so that climate change does not drive human societies and ecosystems toward greater biodiversity loss, resource scarcity, and human misery. In pursuing resilience, we facilitate opportunities to strengthen communities by creating local jobs, attracting new businesses, and improving public health and quality of life. Here, we offer a few key features of resilience—interweaving ecological and social contexts—that deserve deeper understanding and greater public commitment in response to our unprecedented moment of environmental crisis. Self-Healing and Tolerance for Failure: Expect the Unexpected Climate change is a wicked problem because its effects…This article was originally published on Mongabay

